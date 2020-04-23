Hear Johnny Flynn Live on This Day in 2012

If you don’t know the name Johnny Flynn, you may know his face. The British triple threat artist—poet, actor and musician—has appeared as Einstein in National Geographic’s Genius series, more recently alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the revamp of Jane Austen’s Emma and, next up, he’s slated to play David Bowie in the biopic Stardust.

But perhaps even more beautiful than the riveting 2020 version of Emma is Flynn’s music. He’s a folk singer and guitar player, and he has released several albums, including 2017’s Sillion. Some of his songs even appeared on the Emma soundtrack.

On this day (April 23) in 2012, Flynn stopped by the Daytrotter studio to share some of his sharp stories. His set featured songs from his 2013 album Country Mile, as well as the title track from his 2010 album Been Listening.

Listen to Johnny Flynn’s 2012 Daytrotter session below.