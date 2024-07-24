SHEROES’ Host Carmel Holt and Talkhouse to Launch New Podcast Honoring Joni Mitchell

This autumn, Carmel Holt—host and creator of the SHEROES Podcast and Radio Hour—and Talkhouse will be releasing The Road to Joni, a podcast series paying tribute to the life and legacy of Joni Mitchell. The series is set to run from September 6 through November 7, Mitchell’s 81st birthday. The episodes will come out weekly while Holt travels across the country from New York City to Los Angeles, including a stop in California when Mitchell is set to do two “Joni Jam” shows at the Hollywood Bowl. According to a press release, Holt will stop “in select markets for events, tapings, and on-air visits in cities where the SHEROES Radio Hour is broadcast, creating a communal experience among public radio partners, listeners, and fans” during the two-month journey.

The 10-week event will include a weekly-syndication of Holt’s SHEROES Radio and a music interview podcast, and the guestlist for both programs is set to include Allison Russell, Hozier, Bruce Hornsby, esperanza spalding, Anaïs Mitchell, Arooj Aftab and Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, among others.

Holt shared the following statement:

“Everyone has their own road to Joni, and where that road led them. The road that Joni has taken, and the new road she has been on, continues to be inspirational, emotionally resonant, and unexpected. She is one of the most impactful artists across genres, genders, and generations. She is a risk taker, a visionary, a trailblazer, and a survivor. The renaissance that we have been lucky to collectively witness since her return to the stage at Newport Folk Festival in 2022 is miraculous, and also fueled by Joni’s unquenchable fire.

“We have never before seen a multigenerational wave and community rise around one artist in this way, and it all began with the musical community of old friends and new that she invited into her own living room for the first “Joni Jams” before she reclaimed her ability to sing a single note. She just wanted to be surrounded by music being played for the love of it. What we are celebrating on this Road To Joni is how she not only passed the flame to all of those she’s inspired, but also how that flame has been passed back to her, sparking her to take to the stage once again. And so the circle game continues.

“It’s an honor to be on this road creating this radio show, podcast, and traveling tour from coast to coast, celebrating those many roads taken, discovering where they intersect and how they have changed us, and collecting voices sharing their love for this living icon as she fully embraces yet another new road, always a traveler to destinations unknown.”

Listen to the Road to Joni trailer below.