Kacey Musgraves Shares Another New Single, "justified"

Earlier this week, after a long period of speculation, pop-country star Kacey Musgraves finally announced her forthcoming album, star-crossed (out Sept. 10 on Interscope / UMG Nashville), and shared the album’s title track.

Friday, she shared the album’s second single, heartbreak anthem “justified.” Diverging from the previous single’s heavily atmospheric and lush style, “justified” recalls some of the warmth of previous album Golden Hour, with the track serving as an uptempo reminder that “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line,” as the singer wrestles with the different mood cycles that follow a breakup.

Accompanying the single is a video directed by Bardia Zeinali, lifted from her Paramount+ exclusive star-crossed: the film, which will also be available to stream Sept. 10. Check out the singer’s new video below, as well as a 2015 Daytrotter performance of “Pageant Material,” and revisit our ranking of the 15 best Musgraves songs here.