Katie Von Schleicher Shares New Song "Wheel"

Katie Von Schleicher today shares another single from her forthcoming album Consummation, out May 22 on Ba Da Bing. “Wheel” is accompanied by a video directed by V Haddad, which you can watch below. “Wheel” follows lead single “Caged Sleep,” which arrived in February, and the song “Nowhere.”

The swirling new song is dynamic in a way we haven’t heard yet from Von Schleicher, full of charged, jangly guitars and slick drums. The video, constructed entirely during post-COVID-19 isolation, features self-shot footage of various friends grooving to the song. Von Schliecher and Haddad donated the money they may have used for a more production-heavy video to the organization Safe Horizon, which supports victims of domestic violence and their families.

“I feel really lucky to collaborate with V. on the video for Wheel,” Von Schleicher says. “She came to me with a real understanding of the record’s subtext, and her vision compliments the song so well. Her decision to donate her fee to support people who are vulnerable, isolated, and doubly affected by this pandemic was part of her initial pitch. It’s beautiful of her to offer that.”

Von Schleicher’s most recent album, 2017’s Shitty Hits, got our attention, and we named her the Best of What’s Next. You can pre-order Consummation right here.

Again, you can watch the video for “Wheel” below. Check out Katie Von Schleicher’s 2018 Paste Studio session further down.