Katy Kirby Announces Debut Album Cool Dry Places, Shares Lead Single

Texas-based indie rocker Katy Kirby has announced her debut album, Cool Dry Place, arriving on Feb. 19, 2021 via Keeled Scales. Kirby has also shared the album’s lead single “Traffic!,” alongside its music video.

“I can hear myself fighting that deeply internalized impulse to make things that are super pleasant or approachable,” Kirby says of the album.

Watch the video for “Traffic!” below, and revisit a clip from Kirby’s 2016 Daytrotter session further down. Keep scrolling for the Cool Dry Place album artwork and tracklist. You can preorder the album here.

01. Eyelids

02. Juniper

03. Peppermint

04. Traffic!

05. Tap Twice

06. Secret Language

07. Portals

08. Cool Dry Place

09. Fireman