Listen to Kehlani’s New Single “Toxic”

By Natalia Keogan  |  March 13, 2020  |  12:29pm
Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Music News Kehlani
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Listen to Kehlani&#8217;s New Single &#8220;Toxic&#8221;

Friday, R&B artist Kehlani dropped her second new single of the year, “Toxic,” following last month’s “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” The song chronicles the toxic aspects of a romantic relationship.

In 2019, Kehlani released the While We Wait mixtape, while also releasing co-releasing tracks with other artists. She shared “Good Thing” with Zedd, “Morning” with Teyana Taylor, “All Me” with Keyshia Cole and “Konclusions” with YG, among other tracks. Kehlani’s previous studio album, SweetSexySavage, came out in 2017.

Last year, Kehlani gave birth to her daughter Adeya.

Listen to “Toxic” and check out the single art below.

Kehlani-Toxic-AlbumArt.jpg

Tags
Also from Kehlani
Also in Music