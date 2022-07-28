"It's not a collab it's theft": Kelis Responds to Beyoncé Renaissance Sample

Kelis, the R&B/hip-hop superstar of the early 00s, took to Instagram last night to speak out about Beyoncé sampling her 1999 song “Get Along With You” on “Energy,” the fifth song on the singer’s hotly anticipated album Renaissance. The news comes a day after the album was leaked two days before its official release, presumably due to CD copies being prematurely put on shelves in Europe.

In a reply to a post from fan account @kelistrends on Instagram, Kelis used her cooking account @bountyandfull to address the sample. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” the singer said. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.” In a response to a fan who said the two should collaborate, she said, “it’s not a collab it’s theft.”

Kelis has been outspoken about struggling to gain ownership of her past work. In an interview celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album Kaleidoscope, in which “Get Along With You” is taken, the singer told The Guardian that she did not receive any money from her first two albums, both of which were produced by The Neptunes. The singer also had no songwriting credits on the albums. Kelis claimed that after choosing to work with a variety of producers for her 2003 album Tasty, The Neptunes were offended and did not work with the singer again. In the official songwriting credits for “Energy,” Kelis’ name is not included. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, the two producers who make up The Neptunes, are credited.

Below, revisit Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" and Kelis' "Get Along With You."