Kendrick Lamar Releases Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Ever since Kendrick Lamar put everything in motion leading up to the announcement of his fifth album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, it feels like the entire world has waited with bated breath for any sign of life from the Compton rapper. He shared the powerful “The Heart Part 5,” the album’s only preview, on May 8. Finally, we get the whole picture.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is the rapper’s final album with Top Dawg Entertainment, features a wide cast of features. In addition to Kodak Black’s recurring appearances throughout the project, there are also contributions from singers Amanda Reifer and Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Blxst, a rare Sampha feature, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons and more. There is also a feature from Lamar’s reported cousin Baby Keem, the pair’s first reunion since Keem’s The Melodic Blue in 2021.

Below, revisit “The Heart Part 5” and listen to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers here. Check out Paste’s most anticipated albums of May here