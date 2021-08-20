Kendrick Lamar Says Next Album Will Be His Last With Top Dawg Entertainment

Pulitzer-prize winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has had a longstanding relationship with independent label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), being signed to the label since 2003 when Lamar was only 15. Now, almost two decades later, Lamar has announced his last album with the label in a statement released to social media. Lamar has not released any music since his 2019 appearance on “Hair Down” by label mate SiR.

Today (Aug. 20), Lamar broke his social media silence to deliver this message to fans via a cryptic link:

I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence.

I go months without a phone.

Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family.

While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling.

There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all.

See you soon enough.

TDE was founded in 2004 by Anthony Tiffith in Carson, California. The label has launched the careers for several stars such as Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SZA and Lamar. The release date of Lamar’s forthcoming album is unknown, as is where he intends to take his career after his departure.

