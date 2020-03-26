Kesha Shares New Song About Nicolas Cage During Quarantine

Kesha is, like the rest of us, turning to comforting content during this extended period of self-isolation. For some of us, the epitome of comfort media might be Animal Crossing or The Office, but for Kesha, it’s the filmography of Nicolas Cage.

“Bitch, I’m a national treasure / I make it rain in the desert,” Kesha sings in the spontaneous ode to Cage posted to her Twitter earlier this week. The video features Kesha coated in glitter and neon-filtered light along with clips from iconic Cage roles, including National Treasure, The Wicker Man, Ghost Rider and Leaving Las Vegas, among others.

Kesha’s Cage craze comes a month after her album High Road dropped. Watch Kesha on her “Nicolas Cage shit” in the video below, and see how many stellar Cage roles you can identify (yes, he’s a great actor, get with the program!).