Kevin Morby Announces New Album Sundowner, Shares First Single

After his 2019 album Oh My God , Kevin Morby is back with a new album Sundowner, which will arrive on Oct. 16 via Dead Oceans. Morby has shared the first single and video from the album, “Campfire,” featuring his partner Katie Crutchfield, aka Waxahatchee.

“Sundowner is my attempt to put the Middle American twilight — its beauty profound, though not always immediate — into sound,” Morby said. “It is a depiction of isolation. Of the past. Of an uncertain future. Of provisions. Of an omen. Of a dead deer. Of an icon. Of a Los Angeles themed hotel in rural Kansas. Of billowing campfires, a mermaid and a highway lined in rabbit fur. It is a depiction of the nervous feeling that comes with the sky’s proud announcement that another day will be soon coming to a close as the pink light recedes and the street lamps and house lights suddenly click on.”

Morby also announced a virtual tour starting Sept. 10. Every Thursday, he will perform one of his albums live, starting with Harlem River, and finishing with Sundowner right before its release.

Watch Kevin Morby’s video for “Campfire,” directed by Johnny Eastlund and Dylan Isbell, below. Preorder Sundowner and purchase tickets for the virtual tour here. Scroll down to view the album art and tracklist.

01.Valley

02. Brother, Sister

03. Sundowner

04. Campfire

05. Wander

06. Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun

07. A Night At The Little Los Angeles

08. Jamie

09. Velvet Highway

10. Provisions