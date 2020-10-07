Kevin Morby Shares Sundowner Title Track: Listen

Today, Kevin Morby shared the title track from his forthcoming album Sundowner, out on Oct. 16 via Dead Oceans. It follows the release of “Campfire,” “Wander” and “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun.”

Morby says of “Sundowner”:

When I first moved back home to Kansas after having lived on both coasts for over a decade, I found myself – for the first time – dreading the sun going down. This was a foreign feeling for me. In both Los Angeles and New York, I resisted the day light and thrived in the night – something I have sung about many times, most notably on my album City Music. But suddenly there I was, isolated in the Midwest in late autumn – the days growing increasingly shorter – chasing the sun as best I could.

Morby will continue his virtual tour via Noon Chorus tomorrow (Oct. 8), which you can purchase tickets for here. The tour will end with Morby playing Sundowner on the day of its release.

Listen to “Sundowner” below, and pre-order the album here. Keep scrolling to see the virtual tour dates.

Kevin Morby Virtual Tour Dates:

October

08 – Oh My God

16- Sundowner