Listen to Kevin Morby's New Songs "Wander" and "Don't Underestimate Midwest American Sun"

Kevin Morby has released two new songs, “Wander” and “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun,” from his forthcoming album Sundowner, out Oct. 16.

“Wander” is a strong blend of indie and country that would make for a perfect road-trip soundtrack, as the music video (which features Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield) makes clear. The song is short and sweet, with light guitar riffs dispersed throughout. On the flip side, “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” is a lengthier, slightly more somber track, but the calmer acoustic instrumentals make it just as enjoyable.

”’Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun’ is my favorite song off of the new album, and the one I’m most proud of,” Morby said. “I consider space to be a prominent instrument on the song – and here it is as important as anything else you hear on the track. It was my goal to capture the vast openness of the middle American landscape sonically. To this end – there is a whole track of nothing but Texas air, birds and wind chimes living beneath the song.”

Morby also recently announced a virtual tour through Noon Chorus, during which he’ll play his old records in chronological order every Thursday starting Sept. 24. The tour will end with Morby playing Sundowner on the day of its release. Tickets are currently available here, along with opportunities to preorder the album.

Watch the videos for Kevin Morby’s latest singles “Wander” and “Don’t Underestimate Midwest American Sun” below. Keep scrolling to see the virtual tour dates.

Kevin Morby Virtual Tour Dates:

September

24 – Singing Saw

October

01 – City Music

08 – Oh My God

16 – Sundowner