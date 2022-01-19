Kikagaku Moyo Announce "Indefinite Hiatus," Final Album and Tours

Tokyo psych-rock quintet Kikagaku Moyo are no more. The band—drummer/vocalist Go Kurosawa, guitarist/vocalist Tomo Katsurada, bassist Kotsuguy, sitar and keyboard player Ryu Kurosawa, and guitarist Daoud Popal Akira—announced Wednesday that 2022 will be their last year as a band, after which they will go on the dreaded “indefinite hiatus.” Guruguru Brain will release their final album this May, the band revealed, followed by their “very last tours this spring and fall.”

Kikagaku Moyo released their self-titled debut EP in 2013, and went on to put out four full-length albums, the most recent being 2018’s Masana Temples. Last year, they collaborated with Ryley Walker on a live set titled Deep Fried Grandeur.

Below, revisit Masana Temples, read the band’s announcement in full and see their current tour slate.

Happy New Year, everyone !

We hope you all had great holidays despite the ongoing pandemic.

Today, we have important news to share with you.

After much discussion between the five of us at the end of last year, we have decided to go on an indefinite hiatus after 2022. This means 2022 will be our last year as Kikagaku Moyo.

We have come to the conclusion that because we have truly achieved our core mission as a band, we would love to end this project on the highest note possible. Since first starting as a music collective on the streets of Tokyo in 2012, we never, ever imagined being able to play all over the world for our amazing audiences. It is all because of you that this was ever possible … and to this we are eternally grateful.

With this in mind, our very last album will be released by Guruguru Brain on May 2022.

We enjoyed making this album so much and are incredibly excited to finally release it this spring for you.

Following our last album release, we will do our very last tours this spring and fall.

Tickets for the spring tours will go on sale on Jan 21st, and will be available for purchase on our website.

Fall west-coast tour will be announced on Jan 26th.

Please do not miss this chance to get your tickets, because there will be no next time …

We sincerely thank all of you for your continuous support and cannot wait to see you all at our shows one last time.

Kikagaku Moyo Tour Dates:

May

11 – Toronto, Canada @ Lee’s Palace

12 – Montreal, Canada @ La Tulipe

13 – Winooski, VT @ Walking Windows Music and Arts Festival

14 – Boston, MA @ Royale

17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

19 – Asheville, NC @ Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre

20 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

21 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

23 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

27 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley 2022

June

06 – Paris, France @ Trabendo

09 – Oslo, Norway @ Loaded Festival 2022

10 – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands @ Best Kept Secret 2022

12 – Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

13 – Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique

14 – Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset

16 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

17 – Praha, Czech Republic @ Futurum Music Bar

18 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

20 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

21 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Mascotte

22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

26 – London, United Kingdom @ Clapham Grand