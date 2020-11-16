Watch Kinlaw's New Video for "Permissions"

New York-based musician Kinlaw dropped a Kathleen Dycaico-directed video for “Permissions” today. It’s the second single from her debut album The Tipping Scale, out on Jan. 22, 2021 via Bayonet Records.

Kinlaw elaborated on the song:

“I only allowed myself to write this track while I was moving forward physically. I turned it into a bit of a game; there are many mental games woven through all of the tracks, really, but this one has the most. I wrote ‘Permissions’ on a bus, in the back of a car, on a plane, and every lyric and melody was written while walking or running. I was in an extraordinary depression at that time and wanted to honor it, yet still, write something for a future that would hopefully feel different. It can sometimes be challenging for me to sing it. I like that about this one. The feelings are hard, the words are hard, it’s hard to sing, yet here we are, dancing together.”

Watch the video for “Permissions” below, and preorder the album here. Keep scrolling to view the tracklist and artwork for The Tipping Scale.

01. The Mechanic

02. Two Poets

03. Home

04. There She Is

05. Haircut

06. Potential Control Freak

07. Permissions

08. Oleander

09. Blindspot

10. The Road