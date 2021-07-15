Koreless Shares "White Picket Fence" Video Directed by FKA twigs

Paste has previously highlighted Koreless’ debut album Agor as an album to stream, describing it as “a gorgeous collection of sensory comfort mixed with anxiety-inducing frequencies and patterns that tickle the innermost parts of our brains.” Today (July 15), Koreless shares the video for “White Picket Fence,” directed by none other than FKA twigs.

“White Picket Fence” pushes vocal sampling to its limit, morphing it until it’s unrecognizable over jagged sonic textures. The accompanying video, shot in the English countryside, finds Koreless fishing alongside a neon green Lamborghini and some ravers.

The video is FKA twigs’ first time directing a video for another artist. In a statement, she reflects on the process of making the unsettling visual:

Lewis is not only a dear friend of mine but also one of my favourite collaborators. His sonic palette is equally as alien and other worldly as it is grounded and in me it evokes feelings of being close to nature. For Lewis’ video I wanted to create this in a visual. The mystery intertwined with a feeling of familiarity. The “White Picket Fence” visual is a modern day reenactment of a fable that doesn’t exist. Each character represents a sound in the music and the audience is a voyeur as the music is personified into a mystical happening.

Koreless adds:

twigs and I have spent a lot of time in the studio recently, I’ve got an enormous amount of respect for her as a musician and visual artist. I’d always loved how she brought her songs to life with her visual insights, and when she came to me with an idea for “White Picket Fence” it was a no brainer. “White Picket Fence” is one of the most precious songs on the album, but I trusted her to have full control and love the result.

Watch the video for “White Picket Fence” below and stream Agor here.