Listen to Lake Street Dive's New Song "Making Do"

Lake Street Dive are back with a music video for their new song “Making Do.”

Backed by ticking instrumentation and layered harmonies, the song details the current state of the world, between climate change, overwhelming emotions and the pandemic. (“Reading all the same headlines / Blowing through the traffic signs / Looking for the cops / But what could you do?”) There’s also a thrilling guitar solo halfway through the song that’s worth listening to on its own.

The music video for “Making Do” features people around the world holding up signs featuring the song’s lyrics to contribute to a virtual collage. Senator Ed Markey, who co-sponsored the Green New Deal, also makes a guest appearance.

”’Making Do’ is about the world that future generations are inheriting,” Lake Street Dive shared. “We are all concerned about what is happening to our planet, so the song explores what arises when we consider both our role in it and our responsibility to address it. Hopefully it comes through as a rallying cry to do the best you can with what you have.”

Watch the music video for Lake Street Dive’s new song “Making Do” below. Keep scrolling to also watch the band’s 2018 Paste Studio session.