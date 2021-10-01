LCD Soundsystem Announce 20-Date Brooklyn Residency

LCD Soundsystem went out with a bang with their massive Madison Square Garden show in 2011. After reuniting in 2015 with “Christmas Will Break Your Heart,” the band embarked on multiple festival appearances and a massive residency at the then-newly opened venue Brooklyn Steel. Today (Oct. 1), the band announced an even bigger return to the stage with a 20-date residency at Brooklyn Steel that will go from Nov. 23 to Dec. 21.

The residency marks the band’s return to the stage since 2018. In a recent appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, frontman James Murphy revealed that the band has not worked on any new material since the pandemic began and considered themselves on a hiatus.

American Express cardholders will be able to access presale tickets from Oct. 5-7, with fan presales beginning Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the residency go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. ET. You can find the complete details as well as fan registration here.

Below, check out the complete list of dates for the band’s residency and revisit our ranking of every single LCD Soundsystem song here.

LCD Soundsystem Brooklyn Steel Residency Dates

November 23, 24, 29, 30

December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13^, 15^, 16^, 17, 19, 20, 21

^ = Tickets for December 13, 15 and 16 will be on sale exclusively to American Express Card Members during the AMEX Presale, Oct. 5 at 10 AM ET to Oct. 7 at 10 PM ET.