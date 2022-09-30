LCD Soundsystem Release First New Single in Five Years, "New Body Rhumba"

A pulsing beat and James Murphy’s falsetto vocals drive “New Body Rhumba,” LCD Soundsystem’s first new release in five years.
Out for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, coming to Netflix Dec. 30, this is certainly a tune to shift your heels to, written with tongue-in-cheek humor. The track certainly feels like something written for a movie, designed to conjure a certain mood. The song follows a form and chorus that we can promise will get stuck in your head before shifting, in typical LCD fashion, into a sprinting second half over which Murphy wails his last warnings to you. “‘Don’t go to the light’ / Well, go into the light,” he sings in defiance. The dark beat and ominous lyrics (“Yeah, I need a new body / I need a new body”) combine strangely with the upbeat danceability of the song. It’s a threat of a dance anthem, that’s for sure. The track was written by LCD’s Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang, and produced by Murphy for DFA Productions.
This track comes along with an announcement of LCD Soundsystem’s November and December residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. This 20-show run will also see them play their 50th show at Brooklyn Steel—you’ll find ticket info here. In the meantime, listen to the new track (plus a 2007 LCD performance from the Paste archives) and find their show dates below.
LCD Soundsystem Residency Dates:
November
18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
December
02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel