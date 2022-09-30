LCD Soundsystem Release First New Single in Five Years, "New Body Rhumba"

A pulsing beat and James Murphy’s falsetto vocals drive “New Body Rhumba,” LCD Soundsystem’s first new release in five years.

Out for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, coming to Netflix Dec. 30, this is certainly a tune to shift your heels to, written with tongue-in-cheek humor. The track certainly feels like something written for a movie, designed to conjure a certain mood. The song follows a form and chorus that we can promise will get stuck in your head before shifting, in typical LCD fashion, into a sprinting second half over which Murphy wails his last warnings to you. “‘Don’t go to the light’ / Well, go into the light,” he sings in defiance. The dark beat and ominous lyrics (“Yeah, I need a new body / I need a new body”) combine strangely with the upbeat danceability of the song. It’s a threat of a dance anthem, that’s for sure. The track was written by LCD’s Murphy, Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang, and produced by Murphy for DFA Productions.

This track comes along with an announcement of LCD Soundsystem’s November and December residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. This 20-show run will also see them play their 50th show at Brooklyn Steel—you’ll find ticket info here. In the meantime, listen to the new track (plus a 2007 LCD performance from the Paste archives) and find their show dates below.

LCD Soundsystem Residency Dates:

November

18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

December

02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel