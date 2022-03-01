LETSGETFR.EE Announces Inaugural 2022 Lineup

Matthew Morgan, the founder and ex-head of Afropunk, is back with a new festival. LETSGETFR.EE takes place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York from Aug. 20-21 and operates around the mission of diversity and purpose. “FR.EE” stands for “Fuck Racism. Elevate Equity,” and the festival’s entire focus is to educate and close the gap for underrepresented people in the entertainment industry.

The festival features a stacked lineup including a rare performance from Missy Elliott, Flatbush Zombies, Jai Wolf, Aluna, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and more. In addition to the music, there will also be “edutainment” programming, pavilions for brands to showcase their work, moving stages (known as “trios”) and more.

In keeping with the message of inclusion and accessibility, LETSGETFR.EE will offer a “choose your own adventure” ticketing structure. In addition to performing, party hosts Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Ozuna and Anderson .Paak will curate immersive experiences in their themed party venues. Each night offers two party options that ticket holders can decide between when purchasing their tickets.

In partnership with ticketing platform DICE, which boasts upfront pricing with no hidden fees, Queens residents can access an early presale beginning Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 10 a.m. local time and can sign up now. Tickets for the general public go on sale Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 10 a.m.

Below, check out the complete LETSGETFR.EE lineup. You can find out further information, including access to the resident presale, here.

LETSGETFR.EE Lineup:

AlunaAnderson .Paak & The Free NationalsAnik KhanFergAUDREY NUNABakarBasBatekooBeenie ManBomba EstéreoBoylifeCimafunkDeb NeverEl AlfaEveryday PeopleFlatbush ZombiesFousheéGoldLinkHeavy BaileIlhamJai WolfJhené AikoJorja SmithKali UchisKojey RadicalLido PimientaLous and the YakuzaMajor Lazer Sound SystemMaría IsabelMissy ElliottMr EaziOzunaPapi Juice??Prateek KuhadPriya RaguRaveenaTeezo TouchdownTemsTiwa SavageUMIVP RecordsWeston EstateWizkidYENDRY