Lingua Ignota Announces Repent Now Tour in Support of Sinner Get Ready

Lingua Ignota—that is, classically trained multi-instrumentalist, performance artist and vocalist Kristin Hayter—has announced her first tour in support of her third album Sinner Get Ready, one of Paste’s top picks of 2021.

The Repent Now Tour’s first leg kicks off Nov. 10 in Austin, Texas, and runs through a Nov. 18 stop in Baltimore, with a second leg to follow from Dec. 14-19, a dozen dates in all. The final show, especially sure to be a stunner, will take place at Toronto’s Trinity St. Paul’s church.

Lingua Ignota will perform two sets per show, “exploring communal catharsis through traditional hymns performed with prepared piano as well as selections from her entire catalogue, with surprises strewn throughout,” per a press release. The tour’s one-sheet, cleverly styled like a revival church flyer, screams, “Salvation! Atonement! Divine healing!” and invites “Sinners of all faiths” to attend.

Sinner Get Ready is out now on Sargent House. Revisit music videos for a couple of its singles below, and find Lingua Ignota’s complete Repent Now Tour itinerary further down.

Lingua Ignota Repent Now Tour Dates:

November

10 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

14 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

17 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

December

14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

18 – Montreal, QC @ Sat

19 – Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul’s