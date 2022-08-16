Lingua Ignota Announces Repent Now Tour in Support of Sinner Get Ready

Lingua Ignota—that is, classically trained multi-instrumentalist, performance artist and vocalist Kristin Hayter—has announced her first tour in support of her third album Sinner Get Ready, one of Paste’s top picks of 2021.
The Repent Now Tour’s first leg kicks off Nov. 10 in Austin, Texas, and runs through a Nov. 18 stop in Baltimore, with a second leg to follow from Dec. 14-19, a dozen dates in all. The final show, especially sure to be a stunner, will take place at Toronto’s Trinity St. Paul’s church.
Lingua Ignota will perform two sets per show, “exploring communal catharsis through traditional hymns performed with prepared piano as well as selections from her entire catalogue, with surprises strewn throughout,” per a press release. The tour’s one-sheet, cleverly styled like a revival church flyer, screams, “Salvation! Atonement! Divine healing!” and invites “Sinners of all faiths” to attend.
Sinner Get Ready
is out now on Sargent House. Revisit music videos for a couple of its singles below, and find Lingua Ignota’s complete Repent Now Tour itinerary further down.
Lingua Ignota Repent Now Tour Dates:
November
10 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
11 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
14 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
15 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
17 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
18 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
December
14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
18 – Montreal, QC @ Sat
19 – Toronto, ON @ Trinity St. Paul’s