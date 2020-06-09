Little Kid Release Peaceful New Single "All Night (Golden Ring)"

Toronto indie outfit Little Kid have released a new single, “All Night (Golden Ring),” from their forthcoming album Transfiguration Highway, out July 3 via Solitaire.

The song is a duet between band members Kenny Boothby and Megan Lunn, and they reckon with Tammy Wynette’s relationship with George Jones. Boothby was a fan of the two country singers, and his perception of them changed when he found out that their album Golden Ring was recorded after a divorce due to abusive behavior from Jones. Boothby said in a press release:

I was really saddened to read about that, and to picture how that must have felt for Tammy. I can’t relate directly, but as a survivor of abuse, I can only imagine what it would feel like to have to sing with my abuser, much less to have to sing love songs with him and act like everything is OK.

Preorder Transfiguration Highway here, and listen to the free-flowing “All Night (Golden Ring)” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Transfiguration Highway Album Art:

Transfiguration Highway Tracklist:

1. I Thought That You’d Been Raptured

2. What’s In A Name

3. Transfiguration Highway

4. Thief On The Cross

5. All Night (Golden Ring)

6. Candle Out

7. Made For Each Other

8. Close Enough To Kill

9. Losing

10. Gill

11. Pry