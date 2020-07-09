Lomelda Announces New Album Hannah, Unveils Lead Single

Lomelda—the indie project of Hannah Read—has announced her new full-length LP Hannah, out Sept. 4 via Double Double Whammy. Hannah follows her 2019 album M for Empathy as well as her covers EP with Hovvdy. Its lead single “Wonder” is out today.
In usual Lomelda fashion, the song is cathartic and vulnerable. It’s soft but it builds into something powerful and poignant, clocking in at just over two minutes. The album was recorded in a studio in Silsbee, Texas, over a period of a year.
Preorder Hannah here, and immerse yourself in “Wonder” below. Scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
01. Kisses
02. Hannah Sun
03. Sing for Stranger
04. Wonder
05. Polyurethane
06. Reach
07. It’s Lomelda
08. Stranger Sat By Me
09. It’s Infinite
10. Hannah Happiest
11. Both Mode
12. Big Shot
13. Tommy Dread
14. Hannah Please