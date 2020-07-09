Lomelda Announces New Album Hannah, Unveils Lead Single

Lomelda—the indie project of Hannah Read—has announced her new full-length LP Hannah, out Sept. 4 via Double Double Whammy. Hannah follows her 2019 album M for Empathy as well as her covers EP with Hovvdy. Its lead single “Wonder” is out today.

In usual Lomelda fashion, the song is cathartic and vulnerable. It’s soft but it builds into something powerful and poignant, clocking in at just over two minutes. The album was recorded in a studio in Silsbee, Texas, over a period of a year.

Preorder Hannah here, and immerse yourself in “Wonder” below. Scroll down for the album art and tracklist.

01. Kisses

02. Hannah Sun

03. Sing for Stranger

04. Wonder

05. Polyurethane

06. Reach

07. It’s Lomelda

08. Stranger Sat By Me

09. It’s Infinite

10. Hannah Happiest

11. Both Mode

12. Big Shot

13. Tommy Dread

14. Hannah Please