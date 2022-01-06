Lou Roy Announces Debut Album Pure Chaos, Shares Lead Single "Uppercut"

Last September, Los Angeles indie-pop singer/songwriter Lou Roy charmed us with her debut release on U.K. indie label Balloon Machine (heka, Laura Fell), the “effortlessly engaging” “Valkyrie.” There’s more where that came from, as Roy has detailed her first full-length, Pure Chaos, coming April 29, and shared its latest single, the joyously resilient “Uppercut.”

Like “Valkyrie” before it, Pure Chaos is co-produced by Roy and Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), who also knows a thing or two about free-wheeling, irreverent indie-pop music. On “Uppercut,” their combined expertise results in a dynamic and life-affirming ode to rolling with life’s punches and relishing every day above ground. Gentle guitars and keys frame Roy’s vocals as she surveys both moments of joy and moments where life “couldn’t get more fucked,” letting it all wash over her with a grace given, in part, by her art (“And when the record starts / I get real tough / It’s a jab, cross, hook, hook, uppercut”). Over the second chorus’ climactic guitar chug, she promises, “I swear it to you babe we’ll always have our fun / Even when we’re grinded into cosmic dust / And even when we’re back on earth as pond scum / I swear it to you babe we’ll always have our fun.”

Listen to “Uppercut” below, and find the details of Pure Chaos further down.

Pure Chaos Tracklist:

01. Valkyrie

02. Scroll

03. Uppercut

04. U.D.I.D.

05. If We Were Strangers

06. Myth

07. Down Since ’07

08. Bull Ride

09. Big Anvil

10. Dream

11. Talkin’ To Ya

Pure Chaos Cover Art: