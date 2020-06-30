Listen to Low Cut Connie's New Single "Stay As Long As You Like"

Philadelphia band Low Cut Connie is back with a new single, “Stay As Long As You Like,” off his forthcoming album double album Private Lives. The record is out Oct. 13 via Contender Records/MidCitizen Records.
“I had Amede Ardoin on my mind with this song,” frontman Adam Weiner says. “He was a Black Creole musician 100 years ago who had the most soulful, spine-tingling voice imaginable. He suffered greatly and sang joyful music with a slice of pain shot through it. He was on my mind when I did this one.”
Preorder Private Lives here, and watch the music video for “Stay As Long As You Like” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.
01. Private Lives
02. Help Me
03. Now You Know
04. Run To Me Darlin
05. Take a Little Ride Downtown
06. Wild Ride
07. If I Die
08. It Don’t Take A Genius
09. Look What They Did
10. Tea Time
11. The Fuckin You Get (for the Fuckin You Got)
12. Quiet Time
13. Charyse
14. Nobody Else Will Believe You
15. What Has Happened To Me
16. Let It All Hang Out Tonite
17. Stay As Long as You Like