LSDXOXO Shares Campy New Single “The Devil”

Earlier this month, LSDXOXO released “Sick Bitch” off his forthcoming Dedicated 2 Disrespect EP, out May 14 via XL Recordings. Its perfect companion, “The Devil,” sets the tone for the highly anticipated project, oozing a raunchy, disheveled sexual euphoria found in packed clubs and raves.

Rooted in Black nostalgia, camp and ballroom scenes, LSDXOXO sings, “I make a deal with the devil / Sell my soul and my body / But I look fucking good / whipping in my Maserati.” The techno-pop body-thumper possesses a cheeky self-awareness at the intersection of gender, race, sexuality and dance music.

Dedicated 2 Disrespect is a follow-up to 2020’s Waiting 2 Exhale. LSDXOXO has become one of the biggest figures in the underground club scene, mixing together elements of Baltimore club, ghetto house and techno with pop music to create a sound that is uniquely whimsical, sex-positive and centered around the Black queer identity.

Watch the lyric video for “The Devil” below and preorder Dedicated 2 Disrespect here ahead of its May 14 release.