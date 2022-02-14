LSDXOXO Shares New Single "SMD," Announces Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes

LSDXOXO’s XL Recordings debut Dedicated 2 Disrespect was one of Paste’s favorite EPs of the year, earning a spot on our best-of list in 2021. Today (Feb. 14), the Philadelphia-born, Berlin-based DJ shares the new single “SMD,” a perfect Valentine’s Day treat.

Inspired by the raunchy feminist anthem “Suck My Dick” by New York rapper Lil Kim, “SMD” is a grimy slow burn taking upon elements of UK house and Chicago ghettotech. The “suck my dick, I know you want it bitch” vocal loop eases in and out of consciousness as bubbly synths and rumbly synths twist around it.

The single will be featured as a bonus track of LSDXOXO’s forthcoming remix EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes, featuring TYGAPAW, VTSS, BADSISTA, D.Dan, River Moon, Estoc and Anal House. LSDXOXO has recently done several remixes of his own throughout 2021 for Lady Gaga, Shygirl and most recently, Pinkpantheress.

Below, listen to “SMD” and keep scrolling for complete details of Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes, which you can preorder here.

Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes Art:

Dedicated 2 Disrespect: The Remixes Tracklist:

1. LSDXOXO – SMD

2. LSDXOXO – The Devil (TYGAPAW Remix)

3. LSDXOXO – Sick Bitch (VTSS Remix)

4. LSDXOXO – Sick Bitch (River Moon Remix)

5. LSDXOXO – Mutant Exotic (D.Dan Remix)

6. LSDXOXO – Sick Bitch (ANAL HOUSE Remix)

7. LSDXOXO – Mutant Exotic (BADSISTA Remix)

8. LSDXOXO – Baby (Estoc Remix)