Lucy Dacus Shares Video for "Brando"

Following the release of her latest album Home Video, singer/songwriter Lucy Dacus has today (Sept. 9) shared the music video for the album’s fourth and final single, the delicately jaunty “Brando.”

The single’s June release corresponded with a contest announced by Dacus in which fans were asked to submit footage of themselves dancing, singing or otherwise engaging with the track for a chance to appear in the video. The result is a charming montage of people happily displaying their talents and passions, or just dancing to the track, all while framed by a cartoon television frame.

Dacus says of the video, “Big thank you to everyone who submitted. These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

Dacus performed “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in June. Below, check out the official “Brando” video, as well as that Kimmel performance, and keep scrolling to check out her 2016 Daytrotter performance of “I Don’t Wanna Be Funny Anymore.”