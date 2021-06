Ahead of her forthcoming album Home Video, out this Friday, June 25, Lucy Dacus performed her recent single “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As seen in pre-recorded footage shot at the Virginia Repertory Theater, Dacus mimics the song’s themes of old movies and doomed romances, first performing in black and white, then changing sets and livening up the color to make way for a dancing couple.

Check out the performance below before revisiting Dacus’ 2016 Daytrotter session.