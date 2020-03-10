Atlanta Band Lunar Vacation Share New Song "Unlucky"

Atlanta “pool rock” band (as they’ve referred to themselves in the past) Lunar Vacation are back with their first bit of new music in quite some time. The four-piece, who were slated to play the now-cancelled 2020 edition of South By Southwest festival next week and are still scheduled to play ATL’s Shaky Knees event in May, today shared “Unlucky,” their first new track since 2018’s Artificial Flavors EP.

They recorded the song with producer Dan Gleason (Grouplove) and engineer T.J. Elias, who’s also signed on for Lunar Vacation’s forthcoming full-length album. “Unlucky” has the relaxed air Lunar Vacation have become known for, plus lead singer Grace Repasky’s distinctly airy soprano. It’s equal parts Mac DeMarco and Snail Mail. “You’re in love and I’m unlucky,” Repasky sings.

Here’s what Repasky had to say about the new song:

Unlucky was the first song that stuck after around five months of not writing anything that I was happy with. In March of 2019, I was feeling really discouraged with music, was having trouble with some relationships and got cheated on. Looking back, I definitely wrote it in a mindset of self pity and wallowing in sadness, but the song has changed meaning over time. The song wasn’t fully finished until October of that year, which gave me time to really think about what I wanted to say with it. But now, I feel it’s more about reflecting on things that happen in your life and how to grow from it, realizing that you aren’t the only one who goes through shit. Even though it may feel like nothing is going right for you, everything happens for a reason and it shapes you to grow.

The band have already released two EPs while in college, and we’re excited to hear what a full-length from the spritely group will sound like. With tidal pool melodies, chill-yet-smart guitar work and a crystal-clear voice leading the charge, Lunar Vacation has been a promising act on our radar for a while now, and they’re only just getting started.

Listen to Lunar Vacation’s new song “Unlucky” below. If you like what you hear, pre-save it on your DSP of choice before it hits streamers on Wednesday. Further down, revisit their 2019 Paste Studio session at our SXSW outpost.

