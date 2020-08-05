Machinedrum Announces New Album A View of U, Releases Lead Singles

North Carolina-born producer Machinedrum, aka Travis Stewart, has announced his new album, A View of U, alongside the release of a double single “Kane Train (feat. Freddie Gibbs)” / “Ur2yung.” The album, set for release on Oct. 9 via Ninja Tune, marks Machindrum’s ninth solo LP, and features collaborators including Sub Focus, Freddie Gibbs, Jesse Boykins III and Tanerélle.

A View of U was based on the concept of out of body experiences. Machinedrum explains:

The feeling of being out of your body feels infinite. It feels like time has stopped. It feels like the birth of creation. It feels like the impossible becomes possible. It feels unfamiliar and familiar at the same time. It feels scary at first but once you let go of that fear and surrender to the experience it feels incredibly beautiful and life changing. When I am in the creative zone I tend to forget time, who I am and where I am. As I became aware of my OOBE through song creation, choosing what songs should go on an album as well as through my meditation, I realized that this was meant to be the central theme of the album.

Listen to the two lead singles below, and scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. The Relic [ft. Rochelle Jordan]

02. Star [ft. Mono/Poly & Tanerélle]

03. Kane Train [ft. Freddie Gibbs]

04. Wait 4 U [ft. Jesse Boykins III]

05. Sleepy Pietro [ft. Tigran Hamasyan]

06. Spin Blocks [ft. Father]

07. Idea 36 [ft. Chrome Sparks]

08. Believe in U

09. 1000 Miles [ft. Sub Focus]

10. Inner Eye

11. Ur2yung