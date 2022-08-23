Magdalena Bay Share Video for New Single "All You Do"

Ahead of a new deluxe reissue of their acclaimed debut album Mercurial World, Los Angeles-based duo Magdalena Bay are back with their first new material of 2022.

“All You Do” is a few degrees removed from Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin’s usual electro-pop sound, with acoustic guitar, live drums and nimble bass leading the way, and sweeping, film score-worthy strings elevating its choruses. Over cheery strums, Tenenbaum depicts a never-ending quest for fulfillment, cooing, “I only drink when I’m drunk / Can’t fall asleep on my own / I only wanna have some fun / Let the party never end.” It’s only late in the game that the danceable synth-scapes we associate with Magdalena Bay make their way into the song’s spotlight—and only after you push “replay” that you realize they were there all along.

“All You Do” is the third track Magdalena Bay have shared ahead of Mercurial World Deluxe (Sept. 23, Luminelle Recordings), after Danny L Harle’s “Chaeri” remix and Magdalena Bay’s own remix of Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun.”

Magdalena Bay recently unveiled a headlining U.S. tour set for this fall. This weekend, they’ll perform at This Ain’t No Picnic in Los Angeles, extending a festival run that featured summer appearances at Primavera and Pitchfork Festivals—they were one of Paste’s highlights of the latter.

Watch Magdalena Bay perform “All You Do” in its music video (dir. Luke Orlando) below, and find their 2020 Paste Studio session and tour dates further down. Mercurial World Deluxe is available for preorder now.

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:

August

27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl

September

