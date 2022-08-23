Magdalena Bay Share Video for New Single "All You Do"

Ahead of a new deluxe reissue of their acclaimed debut album Mercurial World, Los Angeles-based duo Magdalena Bay are back with their first new material of 2022.
“All You Do” is a few degrees removed from Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin’s usual electro-pop sound, with acoustic guitar, live drums and nimble bass leading the way, and sweeping, film score-worthy strings elevating its choruses. Over cheery strums, Tenenbaum depicts a never-ending quest for fulfillment, cooing, “I only drink when I’m drunk / Can’t fall asleep on my own / I only wanna have some fun / Let the party never end.” It’s only late in the game that the danceable synth-scapes we associate with Magdalena Bay make their way into the song’s spotlight—and only after you push “replay” that you realize they were there all along.
“All You Do” is the third track Magdalena Bay have shared ahead of Mercurial World Deluxe (Sept. 23, Luminelle Recordings), after Danny L Harle’s “Chaeri” remix and Magdalena Bay’s own remix of Soccer Mommy’s “Shotgun.”
Magdalena Bay recently unveiled a headlining U.S. tour set for this fall. This weekend, they’ll perform at This Ain’t No Picnic in Los Angeles, extending a festival run that featured summer appearances at Primavera and Pitchfork Festivals—they were one of Paste’s highlights of the latter.
Watch Magdalena Bay perform “All You Do” in its music video (dir. Luke Orlando) below, and find their 2020 Paste Studio session and tour dates further down. Mercurial World Deluxe is available for preorder now.
Magdalena Bay Tour Dates:
August
27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
September
28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October
01 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall
02 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
04 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
07 – Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf
09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
29 – Oakland, CA @ Second Sky
November
01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10 – Montreal, QC @ SAT
12 – Boston, MA @ Royale
15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
18 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
26 – Miami, FL @ Art With Me Festival