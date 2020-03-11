Margo Price Shares Video for “Twinkle Twinkle,” Latest Single from New Album That’s How Rumors Get Started

Ahead of the May 8 release of Margo Price’s new album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, the artist has shared the track “Twinkle Twinkle” along with an accompanying music video, directed by Matthew Siskin (Father John Misty, Beyoncé).

Price’s new single is “a stinging indictment of nostalgia and the illusory nature of success,” while ”the video, in all its kaleidoscopic glory, was inspired by a four-hour-long free-associative text thread between Price and Siskin,” according to press materials. And the video feels that way: Images of Mona Lisa’s smile and newsreel slide on and off the screen in slipstream to lyrics like “If it don’t break you, it might just make you rich,” and a wry, “Sweet Sixteen, that kiss of death.”

That’s How Rumors Get Started follows Price’s 2017 hit LP All American Made, and will be the rock star and country singer’s third studio album. In January, Price released another single from her forthcoming album, “Stone Me.”

Price said that she was pregnant while tracking her new LP, connecting both the production of the album and her pregnancy as a “creation process.” Price adds, “I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety.”

On Twitter, Price wrote, “I feel like [the album’s] been a long time coming … I had a baby and felt like I fell off the face of the earth for a while. We live in strange times but I hope this brings a little light to the dark corners of the world.”

‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ produced by Sturgill Simpson will he out May 8th! Watch the new music video for my new single “Twinkle Twinkle” & pre-order the album here: https://t.co/E8DD22HdK2pic.twitter.com/tYuYDLgFev — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) March 11, 2020



Sturgill Simpson produced the album, alongside David Ferguson and Price. That’s How Rumors Get Started is due out via Loma Vista Recordings on May 8.

Check out the video for “Twinkle Twinkle,” Price’s 2015 Daytrotter session, the details of That’s How Rumors Get Started and Price’s tour dates, all below.

That’s How Rumors Get Started Album Art:

That’s How Rumors Get Started Tracklist:

01. That’s How Rumors Get Started

02. Letting Me Down

03. Twinkle Twinkle

04. Stone Me

05. Hey Child

06. Heartless Mind

07. What Happened To Our Love?

08. Gone To Stay

09. Prisoner Of The Highway

10. I’d Die For You

Margo Price Tour Dates:

March

16 — Dripping Springs, Texas @ Campfire Gathering

19 — Willie Nelson’s Luck, Texas @ Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

May

17 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre*

18 — Louisville, Ky. @ Iroquois Amphitheater*

20 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Theater*

21 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ Michigan Theater*

23 — Toronto, Ont. @ RBC Echo Beach*

24 — Shelburne, Vt. @ Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

26 — Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point*

27 — Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark MainStage Theatre*

28 — Vienna, Va. @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

30 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Mountain Jam

31 — Lafayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

June

02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia*

07 — Pryor, Okla. @ Born & Raised Music Festival

11 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena^

12 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre^

13 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^

16 — Bend, Ore. @ Oregon Spirit Distillers

18 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center^

19 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

20 — George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheater^

July

24-27 — Vineyard Haven, Mass. @ Beach Road Weekend

November

16-20 — Punta Caña, Dominican Republic @ All The Best Fest

(* with The Head and The Heart)

(^ with Chris Stapleton)