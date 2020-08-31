Mariah Carey Announces Apple TV+ Holiday Special

If her classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” doesn’t get you into the spirit this year, there’s a chance Mariah Carey’s newly-announced holiday special will.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special will air exclusively on Apple TV+ later this year and is described as an “innovative special.” An official release date has not yet been announced.

Roman Coppola is an executive producer on the eventual project, per Apple TV+’s announcement. Hamish Hamilton (the man behind previous Oscars and Super Bowl halftime shows, as well as the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies) will direct the special.

Carey’s Christmas-themed announcement comes ahead of both her upcoming career-spanning compilation album The Rarities (out Oct. 2) and her memoir (out Sept. 29). This year also marks the 30th anniversary of her debut album, and she’s giving fans plenty of reasons to celebrate.

