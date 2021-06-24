Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 co-founder, bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus has revealed that he has cancer, not specifying the type or what stage. The artist announced the news Wednesday on his Instagram story and Twitter, sharing the following statement:

For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all.

This being Hoppus, he delivered even such harrowing news with tongue in cheek, also posting a photo of himself in what appears to be a hospital room with the caption “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Since the announcement, there’s been an outpouring of support for Hoppus, from voices including Jimmy Eat World, Anthony Fantano, and his blink-182 bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge.

“I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” DeLonge tweeted. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack.”

