The National's Matt Berninger Shares Title Track From Debut Solo Album

It’s our lucky day: Matt Berninger of The National has released the emotional title track off of his forthcoming debut solo album Serpentine Prison. The album is due Oct. 2 on Book Records in conjunction with Concord Records.

Berninger says of the track:

“The song ‘Serpentine Prison’ was written in December 2018 about a week after recording The National’s I Am Easy to Find. For a long time I had been writing songs for movies and musicals and other projects where I needed to get inside someone else’s head and convey another person’s feelings. I liked doing that but I was ready to dig back into my own garbage and this was the first thing that came out.”

The song is of typical Berninger nature: slow, gloomy, and vulnerable. It’s the final track on the record, because Berninger says it “feels like an epilogue.”

