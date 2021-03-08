McKinley Dixon Shares "Swangin'" Video

Richmond, Virginia rapper McKinley Dixon shared “Swangin’” Tuesday ahead of For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her, out May 7 via Spacebomb Records. The newest track follows the album’s lead single “make a poet Black,” which was featured on Paste’s list of the best songs of February 2021.

“Swangin’” opens with an ultra-low hook, complemented by a dynamic beat from Letjoux. The single arrives with an animated music video (created by Alex Futtersak), whose fuzzy, trippy quality accentuates the track’s dreamy synths and slapping bassline.

Dixon said of collaborating with Letjoux:

I usually don’t have one person produce all the instrumentals on songs of mine but Letjoux isn’t just anybody. Living in Richmond, this beat Josh (Letjoux) made just sounded so Virginia, I had to rap over it. It sort of fills the void of wanting to make a song that had the feel of children banging on a lunch room table.

Watch the music video for “Swangin’” below. You can preorder For My Mama And Anyone Who Look Like Her here.