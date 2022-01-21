Meat Loaf, Iconic Singer and Actor, Dead at 74

Meat Loaf, the multi-talented singer and actor whose 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell remains one of the best-selling albums of all time, died Thursday night. According to a statement on the artist’s official Facebook page, he passed away “surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends.” He was 74. An official cause of death was not given.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the statement continues. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time.”

Born Marvin Lee Aday in 1947 in Dallas, Texas, Meat Loaf formed his first band in Los Angeles under the name “Meat Loaf Soul,” a reference to a childhood nickname, in 1965. Through attention generated during his stint in the Los Angeles production of Hair, he went on to record for Motown before working with writer Jim Steinman on the project that would become Bat Out of Hell. The album spawned hits “Paradise By The Dashboard Light” and “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and has sold over 43 million copies worldwide.

After Bat Out of Hell, he released 11 studio albums, including Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which spawned the hit “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).” The song earned Aday a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance in 1994.

He was also known for his roles in over 50 movies and television shows, including the 1975 cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show (in which he reprised his role from the original Broadway production), Wayne’s World (1992), Spice World (1997) and Fight Club (1999).

Listen to a Meat Loaf performance from 1977 via the Paste archives below, and read the family’s official statement in its entirety further down.

From his heart to your souls…don’t ever stop rocking!