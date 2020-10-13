Megan Thee Stallion Pens New York Times Op-Ed on Protecting Black Women

Megan Thee Stallion wrote a powerful new op-ed for the New York Times about the importance of lifting up and protecting Black women.

The chart-topping musician detailed both her own experiences with violence, recently at the hands of rapper Tory Lanez, along with her recent Saturday Night Live appearance where she criticized Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for not giving justice to Breonna Taylor.

Megan speaks more in-depth in the piece:

The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.

I recently used the stage at Saturday Night Live to harshly rebuke Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron, for his appalling conduct in denying Breonna Taylor and her family justice. I anticipated some backlash: Anyone who follows the lead of Congressman John Lewis, the late civil rights giant, and makes “good trouble, necessary trouble,” runs the risk of being attacked by those comfortable with the status quo.

But you know what? I’m not afraid of criticism. We live in a country where we have the freedom to criticize elected officials. And it’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial. We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.

Read Megan Thee Stallion’s full New York Times op-ed here.