Men I Trust Share New Record, The Untourable Album: Listen

Men I Trust, the Montreal group whose saccharine indie-pop sound has been resonating with listeners since their 2014 self-titled debut, have shared their fourth full-length, The Untourable Album, for free via Bandcamp and streaming services. Written and recorded during the 2020 lockdown, the band prepared the album freely, without the expectation they’d be able to do a full tour around the album (hence the title), commenting via Facebook that they played “as if [they] were suspended in time with no external attachments.” Due to an injury sustained by band member Dragos Chiriac, the album was delayed long enough to see the group able to tour the album after all, rendering its title inaccurate.

The album’s cover pays homage to photographer Lynn Goldsmith, whose book A Day In The Life of Canada featured hundreds of shots of intimate daily Canadian life, serving as a great inspiration to the band. Upon reaching out to Goldsmith, the band was surprised to learn that she was a fan of their music, and she offered them an “indie band price for the love of music” to design the artwork.

Men I Trust have also announced the paradoxically named “Untourable Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 16 in Montreal, and swings around Canada and the U.S. before wrapping up Nov. 5 in Toronto.

Check out the full list of “Untourable Tour” dates below, as well as album cut “Sugar” and the full details of The Untourable Album. You can stream/buy the LP here.

The Untourable Album Art:

The Untourable Album Tracklist:

01. Organon

02. Oh Dove

03. Sugar

04. Sorbitol

05. Tree Among Shrubs

06. Before Dawn

07. Serenade Of Water

08. 5AM Waltz

09. Always Lone

10. Ante Meridiem

11. Lifelong Song

12. Shoulders

13. Beluga

Men I Trust Tour Dates

September

16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

29 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

October

01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

12 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

16 – Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex

17 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

21 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

25 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

November

2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise

4 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix