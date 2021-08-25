Men I Trust Share New Record, The Untourable Album: Listen

Men I Trust, the Montreal group whose saccharine indie-pop sound has been resonating with listeners since their 2014 self-titled debut, have shared their fourth full-length, The Untourable Album, for free via Bandcamp and streaming services. Written and recorded during the 2020 lockdown, the band prepared the album freely, without the expectation they’d be able to do a full tour around the album (hence the title), commenting via Facebook that they played “as if [they] were suspended in time with no external attachments.” Due to an injury sustained by band member Dragos Chiriac, the album was delayed long enough to see the group able to tour the album after all, rendering its title inaccurate.
The album’s cover pays homage to photographer Lynn Goldsmith, whose book A Day In The Life of Canada featured hundreds of shots of intimate daily Canadian life, serving as a great inspiration to the band. Upon reaching out to Goldsmith, the band was surprised to learn that she was a fan of their music, and she offered them an “indie band price for the love of music” to design the artwork.
Men I Trust have also announced the paradoxically named “Untourable Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 16 in Montreal, and swings around Canada and the U.S. before wrapping up Nov. 5 in Toronto.
Check out the full list of “Untourable Tour” dates below, as well as album cut “Sugar” and the full details of The Untourable Album. You can stream/buy the LP here.
The Untourable Album Art:
The Untourable Album Tracklist:
01. Organon
02. Oh Dove
03. Sugar
04. Sorbitol
05. Tree Among Shrubs
06. Before Dawn
07. Serenade Of Water
08. 5AM Waltz
09. Always Lone
10. Ante Meridiem
11. Lifelong Song
12. Shoulders
13. Beluga
Men I Trust Tour Dates
September
16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
29 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
30 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
October
01 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03 – Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck
05 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin
09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
10 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
12 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish
13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
15 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
16 – Los Angeles CA @ Echoplex
17 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
20 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
21 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
23 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
25 – Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
26 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
27 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
30 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
November
2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
3 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise
4 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
5 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix