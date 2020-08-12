Los Angeles Lo-Fi Band Milly Share Video for Self-Titled Track

L.A.-based lo-fi band Milly have shared a video for their self-titled track, taken from their 2019 EP Our First Four Songs. The video was filmed by Mark Underwood and features footage from their 2019 tour with Swervedriver.

Paste featured Our First Four Songs in our list of best EPs of last year, praising their “steamy guitars, casual yet heartfelt vocals and ephemeral, abstract love songs.” We also premiered their video for “Crazy Horse,” which you can watch here.

Watch the video for “Milly” below, and scroll down to watch their Paste Studio session.