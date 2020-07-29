Mina Tindle Releases New Single With Sufjan Stevens

Parisian singer/songwriter Pauline De Lassus, also known as Mina Tindle, has shared a new single today featuring Sufjan Stevens. The song, “Give A Little Love,” was written, arranged and produced by Stevens, and will be featured on Tindle’s upcoming LP, SISTER. The release is accompanied by a video shot by Tindle of her friend Moira Cappilli twirling on a beach in Italy a few years ago.
“I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” Tindle says. “His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”
SISTER album art and tracklist.
SISTER Album Art:
SISTER Tracklist:
01. Jessa
02. Lions
03. Give A Little Love (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)
04. Indian Summer
05. Louis
06. Belle Pénitence
07. Fire & Sun
08. Triptyque
09. Is Anything Wrong