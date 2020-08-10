Exclusive: Mint Field Share Video for New Single "Delicadeza"

Mexican outfit Mint Field, led by vocalist and guitarist Estrella del Sol with Sebastian Neyra on bass and Callum Brown on drums, have shared the latest single from their forthcoming second album Sentimiento Mundial, out on Sept. 25 via Felte Records. Their new single ‘Delicadeza” also comes with an accompanying video, premiering exclusively via Paste below and directed by Santiago Padilla Arouesty. “Delicadeza” follows their previous singles “Natural” and “Contingencia.”

Sentimiento Mundial is a dynamic psych-dream pop record, with del Sol’s voice providing angelic reverie and her guitars offering occasional bursts of compressed clangor. “Delicadeza” is rather minimal, centering on her vocal airiness while the unsuspecting guitars ache with dejected tones and sinister background feedback. It’s hushed, gloomy pop with an underlying sense of wonder.

The band says of their new single, “This song is about how delicacy can be really intimate, a place where feelings are connected. When this moment happens we learn how to guide ourselves with our own feelings.”

Further reinforcing their dreamy psych credentials, their forthcoming album was produced by Ulrika Spacek’s Syd Kemp with help from Callum Brown.

Watch the video for “Delicadeza,” exclusively via Paste below, and preorder Sentimiento Mundial here.