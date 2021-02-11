Molina Shares New Single "Cold (feat. Jonas Bjerre)"

Danish-Chilean musician Molina has shared a new single “Cold (feat. Jonas Bjerre),” which follows her 2020 EP Vanilla Shell. Paste named Vanilla Shell as one of the best EPs of last year, and also recognized “Parásito” as one of the best songs of last year. The new single also arrives with an accompanying music video from Copenhagen-based collective Aporia (photographer Ali Asperheim and set designers/stylists Sofia Staal and Puer Parasitos), and two b-sides, “Océano” and “El Aparecido.”

“Cold” is another striking electro-pop confection from Molina, laced with cello and MIDI guitar. Sharing the spirit of Vanilla Shell, this slinky, echoing track has a similarly towering presence. Molina’s brooding desire to seize the moment and spread her wings takes center stage, as she sings with gauzy production, “I feel alive, in the rush of time / Sadly / Time stands still / At night it’s cold, and time stands still.” Even with unconventional chorus melodies, Molina’s sounds commanding and nymph-like—which is how she literally appears in the song’s artful video.

Watch the video for “Cold” below.