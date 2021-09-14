The 2021 Moon River Music Festival in Photos

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Moon River this past weekend marked my first time back to a music festival since 2019. We brought our mobile Paste Studio with us, recording nine of the acts on the lineup, including the Indigo Girls, Madison Cunningham and the Rebirth Brass Band, all of which you can watch here. But I also snuck across the street between most of our sessions to experience music from a big stage with a live audience singing along and cheering. Man, I missed this.

Singer/songwriter Drew Holcomb founded the fest in his hometown of Memphis in 2014 before moving it to Coolidge Park on the north bank of the Tennessee River in Chattanooga four years later. After missing out on the fest because of Covid last fall, fans were eager to return to the sold-out two-day concert. And I was eager to get some photos from the fest.



Allison Russell



Allison Russell



Amythyst Kiah



Hana Elion of Overcoats



Hana Elion of Overcoats



JJ Mitchell of Overcoats



Overcoats



Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive



Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive



Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes



Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes



Lord Huron



Ben Schneider of Lord Huron



Lord Huron



Seratones



AJ Haynes of Seratones



AJ Haynes of Seratones



AJ Haynes of Seratones



AJ Haynes of Seratones



BJ Barham of American Aquarium



BJ Barham of American Aquarium



Amy Ray of Indigo Girls



Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls



Lyris Hung of Indigo Girls



Indigo Girls



Madison Cunningham



Madison Cunningham



Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle



Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show



Chase Lawrence of Coin



Dr. Dog



Jeff Tweedy of Wilco



Jeff Tweedy of Wilco