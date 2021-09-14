The 2021 Moon River Music Festival in Photos

Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Moon River this past weekend marked my first time back to a music festival since 2019. We brought our mobile Paste Studio with us, recording nine of the acts on the lineup, including the Indigo Girls, Madison Cunningham and the Rebirth Brass Band, all of which you can watch here. But I also snuck across the street between most of our sessions to experience music from a big stage with a live audience singing along and cheering. Man, I missed this.
Singer/songwriter Drew Holcomb founded the fest in his hometown of Memphis in 2014 before moving it to Coolidge Park on the north bank of the Tennessee River in Chattanooga four years later. After missing out on the fest because of Covid last fall, fans were eager to return to the sold-out two-day concert. And I was eager to get some photos from the fest.
Allison Russell
Allison Russell
Amythyst Kiah
Hana Elion of Overcoats
Hana Elion of Overcoats
JJ Mitchell of Overcoats
Overcoats
Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive
Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes
Lord Huron
Ben Schneider of Lord Huron
Lord Huron
Seratones
AJ Haynes of Seratones
AJ Haynes of Seratones
AJ Haynes of Seratones
AJ Haynes of Seratones
BJ Barham of American Aquarium
BJ Barham of American Aquarium
Amy Ray of Indigo Girls
Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls
Lyris Hung of Indigo Girls
Indigo Girls
Madison Cunningham
Madison Cunningham
Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle
Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show
Chase Lawrence of Coin
Dr. Dog
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco