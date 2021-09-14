The 2021 Moon River Music Festival in Photos

By Josh Jackson  |  September 14, 2021  |  9:23am
Photos by Josh Jackson Music Features Moon River
Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Moon River this past weekend marked my first time back to a music festival since 2019. We brought our mobile Paste Studio with us, recording nine of the acts on the lineup, including the Indigo Girls, Madison Cunningham and the Rebirth Brass Band, all of which you can watch here. But I also snuck across the street between most of our sessions to experience music from a big stage with a live audience singing along and cheering. Man, I missed this.

Singer/songwriter Drew Holcomb founded the fest in his hometown of Memphis in 2014 before moving it to Coolidge Park on the north bank of the Tennessee River in Chattanooga four years later. After missing out on the fest because of Covid last fall, fans were eager to return to the sold-out two-day concert. And I was eager to get some photos from the fest.

allison.jpg
Allison Russell

allison2.jpg
Allison Russell

amythyst.jpg
Amythyst Kiah

overcoats.jpg
Hana Elion of Overcoats

overcoats3.jpg
Hana Elion of Overcoats

overcoats2.jpg
JJ Mitchell of Overcoats

overcoats5.jpg
Overcoats

lsd.jpg
Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive

lsd2.jpg
Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive

dawes.jpg
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

dawes2.jpg
Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

lord-huron3.jpg
Lord Huron

lord-huron2.jpg
Ben Schneider of Lord Huron

lord-huron.jpg
Lord Huron

seratones.jpg
Seratones

seratones3.jpg
AJ Haynes of Seratones

seratones4.jpg
AJ Haynes of Seratones

seratones5.jpg
AJ Haynes of Seratones

seratones6.jpg
AJ Haynes of Seratones

amer-aquarium.jpg
BJ Barham of American Aquarium

amer-aquarium2.jpg
BJ Barham of American Aquarium

indigo-amy.jpg
Amy Ray of Indigo Girls

indigo-emily.jpg
Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls

indigo-lyris.jpg
Lyris Hung of Indigo Girls

indigo.jpg
Indigo Girls

madison.jpg
Madison Cunningham

madison2.jpg
Madison Cunningham

old-crow-2.jpg
Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle

old-crow.jpg
Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show

coin.jpg
Chase Lawrence of Coin

dr-dog.jpg
Dr. Dog

wilco.jpg
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco

wilco2.jpg
Jeff Tweedy of Wilco

