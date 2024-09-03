Mount Eerie Announces New Album Night Palace Listen to "I Walk" & "Broom of Wind" below.

This morning, Phil Elverum has announced his next Mount Eerie album, Night Palace. The project is Elverum’s first Mount Eerie release since 2019, when he and Julie Doiron put out Lost Wisdom, Pt. 2. Night Palace, due out 11/1 via Elverum’s own label, is slated to be 26 tracks long and act as a spiritual sequel to the Microphones’ 2011 album The Glow Pt. 2, which landed on our recent Greatest Albums of All Time list. You can expect a lot of lo-fi buzz and ballads shadowed by the tree canopy it was recorded beneath. The announcement of Night Palace comes accompanied by two singles, “I Walk” and “Broom of Wind,” as well.

“These are songs of re-surrendering to a state of wonder and abandoning the wrung-dry skepticism that this hard world can impose. And here is the hard world too, in songs of decolonization and backwoods protest,” Elverum said in a press release. “Some zen, some Zinn.”

Watch the Indigo Free-directed music video for “Broom of Wind” below.

Night Palace Artwork:



Night Palace Tracklist:

Night Palace

Huge Fire

Breaths

Swallowed Alive

My Canopy

Broom of Wind

I Walk

(soft air)

Empty Paper Towel Roll

Wind & Fog

Wind & Fog Pt. 2

Blurred World

I Heard Whales (I Think)

I Saw Another Bird

I Spoke With a Fish

Myths Come True

Non-Metaphorical Decolonization

November Rain

Co-Owner of Trees

Myths Come True Pt. 2

& Sun

Writing Poems

The Gleam Pt. 3

Stone Woman Gives Birth to a Child at Night

Demolition

I Need New Eyes