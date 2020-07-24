Movements Announce New Album, Release Lead Single

California’s emo sweethearts Movements finally announced their long-awaited sophomore album No Good Left To Give, out Sept. 18. Today they released the lead single “Don’t Give Up Your Ghost.”

The band garnered a cult following after the release of their debut LP Feel Something. Combining emo, post-hardcore and slam poetry, they immediately attracted fans of La Dispute and Touché Amoré, while also touring alongside bands like Knuckle Puck, Can’t Swim and Boston Manor. Specifically the evocative, vulnerable “Daylily” made them one of the most significant groups in the fourth wave of emo.

“Don’t Give Up Your Ghost” is slower, resembling their earlier song “Submerge.” It sounds as if Movements might be shedding their post-hardcore skin, but towards the end of the four-minute track, the guitars surge and frontman Patrick Miranda roars.

Preorder No Good Left To Give here, and listen to “Don’t Give Up Your Ghost” below.