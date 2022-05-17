Music Midtown Announces 2022 Lineup: Jack White, My Chemical Romance, Future Headlining

Atlanta festival favorite Music Midtown is returning in 2022 with a stacked lineup, featuring some of our favorite artists of old and new. Today (May 17), they reveal the full roster, which includes My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Future and Jack White as headliners. The two day festival will run from Sept. 17 to 18 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA.

Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, Louis The Child, A Day To Remember, 2 Chainz, Quinn XCII, Conan Gray, Denzel Curry and more are set to perform at the multi-genre festival. Over 30 artists will perform across four stages over the course of the two days. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. EST.

“Over twenty-five years strong, Music Midtown remains a monumental music festival that brings a diverse lineup of the biggest names in music year-after-year, while giving back to the city that I proudly call home. We could not have a better location than Piedmont Park and we look forward to an incredible weekend with you,” said Live Nation Atlanta President, Peter Conlon.

Below, revisit My Chemical Romance’s comeback single “Foundations of Decay” and revisit our 2019 coverage of Music Midtown here. Keep scrolling to check out the complete lineup, and find out more information including ticket sales here.