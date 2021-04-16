My Chemical Romance Postpone U.S. Reunion Tour

While a number of acts are anticipating a return to live music by lining up new tours for the summer and fall, emo icons My Chemical Romance have a massive bummer to deliver: They’re postponing their long-awaited comeback tour until 2022.

The tour was set to be the band’s first in nearly a decade after their split in 2013. It was announced back in 2019 that the emo powerhouse would be reuniting, taking the stage that December for a show at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The tour was then scheduled to begin in 2020, with the majority of their stops quickly selling out. Due to safety concerns surrounding the global pandemic, the tour has been delayed twice. The band is now expected to hit the road in 2022.

The band offered this statement regarding the update:

We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022.

All tickets purchased for the tour will continue to be honored for the new dates. Any fans looking to refund their tickets can do so through their point of purchase. Refunds for any U.S. tour dates must be submitted by May 16 of this year, and refunds for fans in New Zealand must be submitted by May 20.

Find the band’s new tour dates below, and more information on the rescheduled shows here. You can also revisit Paste’s list of the 10 most underrated My Chemical Romance songs here.

My Chemical Romance Tour Dates:

July

02 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium

08-11 – Moscow, Russian Federation @ Park Live Festival 2021 – Luzhniki

09-11 – Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine @ U Park Festival 2021 – Sky Family Park

12 – St. Petersburg, Russian Federation @ Ice Palace

September

17-19 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest 2021 – Douglas Park Cultural & Community Center

October

09 – Sacramento, CA @ Monster Energy Aftershock 2021 – Discovery Park

March 2022

12 – Western Springs, New Zealand @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs

May 2022

17 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project

19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Dons Stadium

21-22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Dons Stadium

24 – Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

June 2022

04 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest 2022 – Sonic Park

21-22 – Bonn, Germany @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau

August 2022

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 2022

05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

October 2022

03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11-12 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

14-15 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum