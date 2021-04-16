My Chemical Romance Postpone U.S. Reunion Tour

While a number of acts are anticipating a return to live music by lining up new tours for the summer and fall, emo icons My Chemical Romance have a massive bummer to deliver: They’re postponing their long-awaited comeback tour until 2022.
The tour was set to be the band’s first in nearly a decade after their split in 2013. It was announced back in 2019 that the emo powerhouse would be reuniting, taking the stage that December for a show at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The tour was then scheduled to begin in 2020, with the majority of their stops quickly selling out. Due to safety concerns surrounding the global pandemic, the tour has been delayed twice. The band is now expected to hit the road in 2022.
The band offered this statement regarding the update:
We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe. Refunds will be offered to anyone who wants them. We are sorry if this is disappointing, and we REALLY can’t wait to see you in 2022.
All tickets purchased for the tour will continue to be honored for the new dates. Any fans looking to refund their tickets can do so through their point of purchase. Refunds for any U.S. tour dates must be submitted by May 16 of this year, and refunds for fans in New Zealand must be submitted by May 20.
Find the band’s new tour dates below, and more information on the rescheduled shows here. You can also revisit Paste’s list of the 10 most underrated My Chemical Romance songs here.
My Chemical Romance Tour Dates:
July
02 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Sinobo Stadium
08-11 – Moscow, Russian Federation @ Park Live Festival 2021 – Luzhniki
09-11 – Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine @ U Park Festival 2021 – Sky Family Park
12 – St. Petersburg, Russian Federation @ Ice Palace
September
17-19 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest 2021 – Douglas Park Cultural & Community Center
October
09 – Sacramento, CA @ Monster Energy Aftershock 2021 – Discovery Park
March 2022
12 – Western Springs, New Zealand @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs
May 2022
17 – St. Austell, UK @ Eden Project
19 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Dons Stadium
21-22 – Milton Keynes, UK @ MK Dons Stadium
24 – Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
June 2022
04 – Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest 2022 – Sonic Park
21-22 – Bonn, Germany @ Kunstrasen Bonn Gronau
August 2022
29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
September 2022
05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
October 2022
03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11-12 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
14-15 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum