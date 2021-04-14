Waxahatchee Announces 2021 US Tour with Katy Kirby

While live music’s return is still several months (and millions of vaccinations) off, it’s getting increasingly difficult to restrict our excitement to mere cautious optimism. Waxahatchee, aka singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield, threw gasoline on that crackling fire Wednesday with the announcement that she’ll be touring the U.S. this fall in support of her career-best 2020 record Saint Cloud. She’ll be supported by another Paste-favorite artist in Nashville-via-Texas singer/songwriter Katy Kirby, whose debut album Cool Dry Place is an early 2021 standout.
Pandemic permitting, Crutchfield and Kirby’s tour begins in Louisville, Kentucky in early September, with a (Waxahatchee-only) appearance at the recently detailed 20th-anniversary Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 3, and two-night stands in Portland, Oregon (Sept. 18-19), Austin, Texas (Sept. 29-30) and Brooklyn, New York (Oct. 12-13). The run wraps up with an Oct. 16 show in Boston.
Crutchfield recently marked one year of Saint Cloud’s release with Saint Cloud +3, an expanded reissue featuring covers of Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton and Bruce Springsteen songs. The original album was Paste’s #2 album of last year, while Kirby’s debut was one of our favorite albums of February 2021.
See Crutchfield and Kirby’s full tour slate below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. ET.
Waxahatchee Tour Dates:
September
02 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
04 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner
05 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
09 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
17 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
21 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre
24 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles
25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
27 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outside)
29 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten
30 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten
October
01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
07 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
(* – all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3)