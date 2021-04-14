Waxahatchee Announces 2021 US Tour with Katy Kirby

While live music’s return is still several months (and millions of vaccinations) off, it’s getting increasingly difficult to restrict our excitement to mere cautious optimism. Waxahatchee, aka singer/songwriter Katie Crutchfield, threw gasoline on that crackling fire Wednesday with the announcement that she’ll be touring the U.S. this fall in support of her career-best 2020 record Saint Cloud. She’ll be supported by another Paste-favorite artist in Nashville-via-Texas singer/songwriter Katy Kirby, whose debut album Cool Dry Place is an early 2021 standout.

Pandemic permitting, Crutchfield and Kirby’s tour begins in Louisville, Kentucky in early September, with a (Waxahatchee-only) appearance at the recently detailed 20th-anniversary Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sept. 3, and two-night stands in Portland, Oregon (Sept. 18-19), Austin, Texas (Sept. 29-30) and Brooklyn, New York (Oct. 12-13). The run wraps up with an Oct. 16 show in Boston.

Crutchfield recently marked one year of Saint Cloud’s release with Saint Cloud +3, an expanded reissue featuring covers of Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton and Bruce Springsteen songs. The original album was Paste’s #2 album of last year, while Kirby’s debut was one of our favorite albums of February 2021.

See Crutchfield and Kirby’s full tour slate below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 16, at 10 a.m. ET.

Waxahatchee Tour Dates:

September

02 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

04 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

05 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

09 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

16 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

17 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

18 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

21 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

25 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

27 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outside)

29 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

30 – Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

October

01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

07 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

08 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

09 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

(* – all dates with Katy Kirby except 9/3)